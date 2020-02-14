Q4 2019 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Fredrik Gren - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's fourth quarter interim report presentation. Speaking is Fredrik Gren, CEO; and presenting with me today is CFO, Daniel Warnholtz; and our IR Manager, Jacob Persson.



Ambea has delivered a strong fourth quarter in most business segments, both when it comes to sales and profitability. However, as we mentioned in the Q3 report, Norway will require a combination of initiatives during 2020, and I will cover this later in more detail.



As usual, Daniel will take you through the financials for the group, and I will describe the financial