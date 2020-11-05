Q3 2020 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ambea Interim Report Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. And I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker, CEO, Fredrik Gren. Please go ahead, sir.
Fredrik Gren - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Third Quarter 2020 Interim Report Presentation. Speaking is Fredrik Gren, CEO; and presenting with me today is our CFO Benno Eliasson; and Jacob Persson, Ambea Head of Business Control and Investor Relations.
Ambea delivers a strong quarter with 4 out of 5 business units improving results versus last year. Vardaga continues to be impacted by COVID with lower occupancy than normal but has during the quarter improved efficiency to mitigate revenue losses.
I will start today's presentation by giving an overview of the quarter and also cover the status of our growth drivers. Then
