Q3 2020 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Third Quarter 2020 Interim Report Presentation. Speaking is Fredrik Gren, CEO; and presenting with me today is our CFO Benno Eliasson; and Jacob Persson, Ambea Head of Business Control and Investor Relations.



Ambea delivers a strong quarter with 4 out of 5 business units improving results versus last year. Vardaga continues to be impacted by COVID with lower occupancy than normal but has during the quarter improved efficiency to mitigate revenue losses.



I will start today's presentation by giving an overview of the quarter and also cover the status of our growth drivers. Then