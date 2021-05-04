Q1 2021 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ambea Interim Report First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Jensen. Please go ahead.



Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's First Quarter 2021 Report presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO. I will start today's presentation by giving an overview of the quarter and the status around COVID-19 and its effects on our business. I will also cover the status of our growth drivers. Benno will then describe the development of the financial for the groups and go through the financial development for the different segments in Ambea. I will then summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open up for questions.



But before we start,