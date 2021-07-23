Q2 2021 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Ambea Interim Report Second Quarter 2021.



Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Second Quarter 2021 Report Presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea. And presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO.



I will start today's presentation by giving an overview of the quarter, learnings from the pandemic and overall status on occupancy for Vardaga in Sweden. I will also cover the status of our growth drivers and some of our business fundamentals. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets