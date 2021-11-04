Q3 2021 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Third Quarter 2021 Report Presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea, and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO.



I will start today's presentation by introducing our Swedish social care segment, Nytida. Then I will give you an overview of the quarter and an update on our sustainability work. I will also cover the status of our growth drivers. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open up for questions.



So starting off with a brief overview of