Q4 2021 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Fourth Quarter 2021 Report Presentation.



Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea. And presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO.



Last quarter, we gave an introduction of Nytida. Today, we will lead my presentation looking at one of Nytida's segments to give you a better view of the business. Then I will give you an overview of the quarter, including an update of the latest customer survey. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we