Q3 2022 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's third quarter 2022 report presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea, and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO.



Last quarter, we provided an overview of our updated strategy. Today, I will present Ambea's ESG work with a focus on social sustainability, and one of our segments, Klara, before we present an overview of the third quarter. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open up for questions.



I would like to begin