Q1 2023 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's first quarter 2023 report presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO.



Last quarter, we gave an overview of Ambea's quality model. And today, I'll present Stendi, our business area in Norway before we get to the financials of the quarter. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different segments in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open up for questions. I would like to begin with a brief overview of Ambea. Ambea is the leading