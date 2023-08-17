Q2 2023 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's second quarter 2023 report presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO. I will give you an introduction to the quarter and information on our work on quality and sustainability. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different business areas in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open for questions.



I would like to begin with a brief overview of Ambea. Ambea is the leading Scandinavian care provider. We have about 31,000 employees across Sweden, Norway and Denmark and revenues of more than SEK 13 billion. We offer a full range of services within elderly care, social care, staffing and competency solutions. We have more than 450 municipalities as our clients, and we are an important partner in solving challenges in the welfare system.



Let's have a brief look at some of the reasons to