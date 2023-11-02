Q3 2023 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ambea Interim Report Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Jensen. Please go ahead.



Mark Jensen - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's Third Quarter 2023 Report Presentation. Speaking is Mark Jensen, CEO of Ambea, and presenting with me today is Benno Eliasson, CFO. I will give you an introduction to the quarter and information on our work on quality and sustainability. Benno will then describe the development of the financials for the group and for the different business areas in Ambea. After that, I will summarize the quarter and compare to our financial targets before we open for questions.



I would like to begin with a brief overview of Ambea. Ambea today is a Scandinavian care provider. We have about 31,000 employees across Sweden, Norway and