Aug 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverker Kallgarden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO



All right. Thank you and once again warm welcome to the Cibus Nordic Q2 report presentation.



Let's move on to slide number three, summary of the period, please. And as usual, Pia-Lena will take us through the numbers later on in the presentation, and I'll focus on the significant events. After a relatively calm first quarter, it really took off during Q2. Acquisitions during the quarter amounted to EUR130 million, and the acquisitions of the portfolio from Sagax of 72 properties worth around EUR72 million will be partly paid by 2 million new Cibus shares. The transaction is targeted to close and the shares to be issued during the fourth quarter of 2021.



Cibus were also approved for listing on NASDAQ Stockholm, and the first day of trading on NASDAQ Stockholm's main list was Tuesday, June 1, 2021. And we also signed a collaboration agreement with Jarntorget to jointly develop the part of Cibus Swedish property portfolio that is not used for daily goods retail. Cibus will have no (technical