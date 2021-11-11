Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Cibus Nordic Real Estate audiocast with teleconference Q3 2021. Today I'm pleased to present CEO, Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden, and CFO, Pia-Lena Olofsson. (Operator Instructions)
Speakers over to you, you may go ahead and begin.
Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the interim report presentation of the Q3 result for Cibus Nordic Real Estate. As previously said, the speaker today are, apart from myself, Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden, Pia-Lena Olofsson, our Chief Financial Officer. Next slide, please.
Summary of the period. Pia-Lena will take us through all the numbers later on in the presentation. However, we'll have some significant events during the period. On July 1, we acquired three properties in Sweden. And on the September 6, we announced that as of September 20, 2021, the Cibus share would be included in the EPRA index, which is a leading global index for listed property investments.
Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
