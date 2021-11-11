Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the interim report presentation of the Q3 result for Cibus Nordic Real Estate. As previously said, the speaker today are, apart from myself, Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden, Pia-Lena Olofsson, our Chief Financial Officer. Next slide, please.



Summary of the period. Pia-Lena will take us through all the numbers later on in the presentation. However, we'll have some significant events during the period. On July 1, we acquired three properties in Sweden. And on the September 6, we announced that as of September 20, 2021, the Cibus share would be included in the EPRA index, which is a leading global index for listed property investments.



And