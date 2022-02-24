Feb 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the Q4 interim report audiocast for Cibus Nordic Real Estate. Thank you all for listening in to our call on this rather turbulent day. That said, speaker today is myself, Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden, the CEO; and with me is Pia-Lena Olofsson, the group CFO.



Let's go to the slide with a summary of the period. Pia-Lena will take us through all the numbers, and I'll jump straight into the Board's recommendation to the Annual General Meeting regarding dividend as presented today. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that a new share class, D, will be established with a bonus issue being made to existing shareholders in connection with this.



They also proposed that the dividend will be increased by 5% to EUR0.99 per existing share to be distributed to all share classes. Accordingly, current shareholders will receive a dividend equivalent to EUR0.99 for each existing share held, and