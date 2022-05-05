May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden - Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. And once again, welcome to the Q1 report from Cibus Nordic Real Estate. My name is Sverker KÃ¤llgÃ¥rden. And I'll be hosting this conference together with the Group's CFO, Pia-Lena Olofsson.



Next slide, please. Summary of the period -- Pia-Lena will take us through the numbers later on, so I'll jump straight into the significant events during the period. On February 17, we've press released that the Board was mandated to issue up to 10% new shares by the extraordinary general meeting that had been held. And on March 22, we announced that we had issued a senior unsecured green bond of EUR50 million under the MTM program. On March 24, we announced that we had completed a directed share issue of 4.4 million new shares, raising approximately SEK955 million.



And on the same day, we announced that we had entered into a binding agreement regarding the acquisition of a property portfolio of 34 grocery and daily goods stores in Denmark. And due to