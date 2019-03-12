Mar 12, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Global Ports Holding's Full Year Results Conference Call. I'll now hand over to our first host, Mr. Martin Brown, Head of Investor Relations Director. Sir, please go ahead.
Martin Brown - Global Ports Holding Plc - IR Director
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining this morning and to listen to Global Ports Holding Final Results call for the year ending 31st of December. On the line, we have the Founder and Executive Chairman, Mehmet Kutman, who will start with some opening remarks. We have Emre, joining us from the U.S. today, the CEO; and we have Ferdag, the CFO.
I will now hand over to Founder and Executive Chairman, Mehmet Kutman.
Mehmet Kutman - Global Ports Holding Plc - Co-Founder & Chairman
Obviously, you have more respect for me to say my last name where you don't say the last name of the senior executives. But anyhow, thank you very much, Martin.
Martin Brown - Global Ports Holding Plc - IR Director
Full Year 2018 Global Ports Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...