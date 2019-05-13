Q1 2019 Global Ports Holding PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Emre Sayin - Global Ports Holding Plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time to join us for our Q1 trading conference call. I would like to give you a brief overview of our performance in Q1. Then we'll open up to questions.



Overall, I'm pleased with the performance of our group in the first quarter with the operational results of the group delivering in line with our expectations, with record Q1 adjusted EBITDA numbers and record Q1 passenger volumes for the period. While in the first quarter of the year, it's always our quietest trading period, in particular for Cruise, and therefore Q1 trading trends do not necessarily inform the trends for the full year. We are nevertheless pleased with trading in the period, especially looking at the fundamentals.

