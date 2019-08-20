Half Year 2019 Global Ports Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Martin Brown - Global Ports Holding Plc - IR Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us this morning for Global Ports Holding interim results for the 6 months ended 30th of June 2019.



I'm joined this morning by Chief Executive, Emre Sayin; and CFO, Ferdag Ildir.



I will now hand over to Emre, who will take you through the presentation that you've hopefully downloaded from our company website this morning. Thank you.



Emre Sayin - Global Ports Holding Plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time to join us for Half 1 2019 results call. Like Martin said, this presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I start, I would like to highlight the fact that as well as the difference between the reported and the constant