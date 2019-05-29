May 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Emil Wojtowicz

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Vice-President for Finance

* Emil Wojtowicz

* Henryk Baranowski

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - President of the Management Board

* Jakub Frejlich

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Michal Kuzawinski

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Pawel Puchalski

Santander Brokerage Poland, Research Division - Head of Equity Research Team



=====================

Jakub Frejlich - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning. A heartfelt welcome to all of those convened in the room in Mysia Street as well as those watching us online. Traditionally, we're meeting in these circles to discuss the operating and financial results this time for Q1 2019, and at the table with me are Mr.