Nov 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Emil Wojtowicz

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Vice-President for Finance

* Henryk Baranowski

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - President of the Management Board

* Jakub Frejlich

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR



Conference Call Participants

* Michal Kuzawinski

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Pawel Puchalski

Santander Brokerage Poland, Research Division - Head of Equity Research Team

* Robert Maj

IPOPEMA Securities S.A., Research Division - Analyst



Jakub Frejlich - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the publication -- or presentation, rather, of the PGE financial results for the 9 months -- for Q3 and the 9 months of 2019 of PGE. Welcome to the analysts, all