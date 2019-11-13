Nov 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Emil Wojtowicz
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Vice-President for Finance
* Henryk Baranowski
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - President of the Management Board
* Jakub Frejlich
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Michal Kuzawinski
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Pawel Puchalski
Santander Brokerage Poland, Research Division - Head of Equity Research Team
* Robert Maj
IPOPEMA Securities S.A., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Jakub Frejlich - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. - Head of IR
Good morning and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the publication -- or presentation, rather, of the PGE financial results for the 9 months -- for Q3 and the 9 months of 2019 of PGE. Welcome to the analysts, all
Q3 2019 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...