Q3 2020 Csam Health Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jennifer Goode - CSAM Health Group AS - Communications Director



Good morning. Welcome to CSAM Health Group's presentation of results for the third quarter of 2020. My name is Jennifer Goode, and I'm CSAM's Communications Director. Joining me today is Sverre Flatby, Chief Executive Officer; and Einar Bonnevie, Chief Financial Officer. A couple of logistics before we begin. This presentation is being made available on CSAM's website under the Investor Relations section, where you'll also be able to find our full Q3 report. A recording of this webcast as well as a copy of the presentation will be made available on our website later this morning.



We will begin with a presentation of CSAM's third-quarter highlights, followed by a more detailed review of the financial results. The remaining time is available for your questions. And we expect this webcast to last approximately one hour. You can submit a question at any point during the presentation by simply typing it into the Q&A box either beside or below this video screen. Please note, if you're watching this video on full-screen mode, you won't be