Q4 2020 Csam Health Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Jennifer Goode - CSAM Health Group AS - Communications Director



Good morning, and welcome to CSAM Health Group's presentation of results for the fourth quarter of 2020. My name is Jennifer Goode, and I'm CSAM's Communications Director. Here with me today is CSAM's CEO, Sverre Flatby; and CFO, Einar Bonnevie.



Today's presentation is being made available on the Investor Relations section of our website, where you can also find our full Q4 report. And this presentation will also be made available later today on our website. We'll begin today with a discussion of Q4 highlights, including an overview of our most recent acquisitions, and that will be followed by a detailed review of the financial results. The remaining time will be available for a live Q&A session, but you could ask your questions at any point during this presentation by typing them into the Q&A box that you'll see either beside or below this video. Please note that if you're watching this video on full screen mode, you won't be able to see that Q&A box. We expect the entire event will last less than an hour.



And