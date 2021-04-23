Apr 23, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 23, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sverre Flatby

CSAM Health Group AS - CEO

* Einar Bonnevie

CSAM Health Group AS - CFO



=====================

Sverre Flatby - CSAM Health Group AS - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CSAM's presentation of the annual accounts 2020. My name is Sverre Flatby. I am the CEO of CSAM. And with me, I have my colleague, CFO Einar Bonnevie.



Together, we will try to use about 45 minutes for this presentation. And then after we'll have a Q&A session. And please post your questions at any time during this presentation.



So let's move on to the highlights for this year 2020. And first of all, it's a pleasure, after five consecutive years of growth and profitability, to summarize the highlights for 2020.



First of all, we have had a growth according to the plan actually, and along with the market that grows normally 5% to 10%. And we have managed to do the same there predictably as the previous years as well.