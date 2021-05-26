May 26, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 26, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Sverre Flatby
CSAM Health Group AS - CEO
* Einar Bonnevie
CSAM Health Group AS - CFO
Sverre Flatby - CSAM Health Group AS - CEO
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to CSAM's presentation of the financial report for the first quarter of 2021. I am Sverre Flatby, the CEO of CSAM, and I've taken the liberty of waking up our CFO as well. Einar, welcome.
Einar Bonnevie - CSAM Health Group AS - CFO
Yes, thank you, Sverre. My name is Einar Bonnevie, CFO of CSAM. We are happy to present first-quarter numbers for you. But first, for those of you who like to follow CSAM and follow the news, there is now a page on the press release form -- on the press release page where you can subscribe to our news quite easily. Fill in your name and email address, the news type you like, and it's fully GDPR compliant and you will up to date on all news on CSAM.
Q1 2021 Csam Health Group AS Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
