Q2 2021 Csam Health Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Sverre Flatby - CSAM Health Group AS - CEO



Good morning, everybody. (technical difficulty) 2025. And I think that's important. That's why we also want to put together the first quarter, second quarter, and look at our growth in context here.



And to start with the highlights, before we go into some details. First of all, we are growing faster than we need to to follow the plan. We are supposed to grow at about 40% annually to reach our targets. And in the first half-year 2021, 56% revenue growth is fantastic. We're proud of that. And it shows that our plan is realistic and we are moving on. And not only that, the very robust growth in recurring revenues. 60% also there pro forma, put together with our recent acquisitions.



These two numbers, 56%, 60%, really shows what this is about. And then again, to the expense of, of course, the EBITDA margin when we acquire companies as we have done, three this half year. And those are, of course, so performing or sometimes below zero as well. And we put those together with our current profitable business. Of course, it will hit the EBITDA margin a