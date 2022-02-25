Q4 2021 Csam Health Group AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Sverre Flatby

CSAM Health Group AS - CEO



Sverre Flatby - CSAM Health Group AS - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CSAM's presentation of the fourth-quarter financial report 2021. I'm happy to talk about the fourth quarter and our previous year. Actually, we are celebrating something. This is our -- the first time we have a complete year behind us after we got listed. So I'm looking forward to go through it with you.



But let's start the usual way. I'll remind us of all about our strategy and where we are. And first of all, the strategy we chose, being the focused vendor within the specialized healthcare, has been a very good journey for us for many, many years. And we're going to stick to that strategy and focus only on that type of software. And that has also created the position for us that didn't exist before, being the leading player within that segment and also now, with much more growth outside the