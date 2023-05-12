Q1 2023 Csam Health Group AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

May 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Einar Torris Bonnevie

CSAM Health Group AS - CFO

* Sverre Flatby

CSAM Health Group AS - CEO



=====================

Einar Torris Bonnevie - CSAM Health Group AS - CFO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter report for CSAM in 2023. The report and a copy of the presentation is available on news web and on our home page. This presentation comprises a 30-minute presentation and is followed by a live Q&A session. You can type in your questions at any time and we will attend to them later in this webcast.



A recording of this webcast will be available on our homepage shortly after it ends. And soon to follow also a transcript. But now I have the pleasure of handing over to you, Sverre. Let's get the show on the road.



Sverre Flatby - CSAM Health Group AS - CEO



Thank you, Einar, and welcome, everyone. It's a pleasure for me to go