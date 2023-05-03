Q1 2023 ReNewCell AB Earnings Call Transcript





RENEW.ST^B24 - ReNewCell AB

Q1 2023 ReNewCell AB Earnings Call

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



Presentation

Operator [1]

Welcome to this Q1 report presentation with Renewcell, a company that makes the fashion industry circular. (Operator Instructions) With that, let me introduce CEO, Patrik LundstrÃ¶m, and Toby Lawton from the company. Welcome.



Patrik