Full Year 2021 Aramis Group SAS Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Guillaume Paoli - Aramis Group - Co-founder and co-CEO



Hello, everybody. I am Guillaume Paoli. First, I'm deeply sorry for the slight delay and Intrado seems to have some technical difficulties. So, you will be able to ask questions via the webcast, and we'll manage the presentation that way.



And so, we're very glad to meet you today with StÃ©phane, our recently appointed Group CFO, to present the topline results of our fiscal year that ended very recently on September 30, 2021.



Now moving on. On slide 3, let me remind you our ambition. Our ambition is to be the preferred platform of Europeans to buy a used car online. We propose refurbished used cars of very good quality at extremely competitive prices. We propose a second-to-none customer experience, leveraging digital, leveraging an integrated business model and a very committed team to provide a great customer satisfaction.



Moving on to slide 4. Well, Aramis Group story is a growth story with 20 years of consecutive profitable growth, growth that we are currently accelerating to reach a record figure this year that we will