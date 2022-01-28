Jan 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Guillaume Paoli - Aramis Group - Co-founder and co-CEO Group
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q1 2022 revenues conference call. I'm here today with Alexandre, our Head of Investor Relations to drive you through the main business highlights and the performance of the period. I'll just start by reminding that Aramis Group has a non-calendar fiscal year. So today, we're talking about the Q1 fiscal '22 activity, which is actually the calendar Q4 2021.
And now moving to slide 2, just before commenting on our performance, I would like shortly to remind some very critical points about the group. First, we are operating on the used car market, which is an absolutely massive fragmented market that is undergoing online disruption. This market is here to stay, and we are going to catch a fair share of this market.
Second, we have a very strong customer value proposition around our geographies, resulting in market leadership positions. Now I'll come back in a few second on our model. And we are able to generate a combination of very strong, profitable, and sustainable
Q1 2022 Aramis Group SAS Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...