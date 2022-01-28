Q1 2022 Aramis Group SAS Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Guillaume Paoli - Aramis Group - Co-founder and co-CEO Group



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q1 2022 revenues conference call. I'm here today with Alexandre, our Head of Investor Relations to drive you through the main business highlights and the performance of the period. I'll just start by reminding that Aramis Group has a non-calendar fiscal year. So today, we're talking about the Q1 fiscal '22 activity, which is actually the calendar Q4 2021.



And now moving to slide 2, just before commenting on our performance, I would like shortly to remind some very critical points about the group. First, we are operating on the used car market, which is an absolutely massive fragmented market that is undergoing online disruption. This market is here to stay, and we are going to catch a fair share of this market.



Second, we have a very strong customer value proposition around our geographies, resulting in market leadership positions. Now I'll come back in a few second on our model. And we are able to generate a combination of very strong, profitable, and sustainable