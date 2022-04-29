Q1 2022 Allfunds Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Juan Alcaraz Lopez - Allfunds Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today in this Q1 2022 trading update. As you may have seen in the statement, we have published this day morning. Today, we also announced the acquisition of instiHub, a company with unique data insight solutions for the asset management industry. This is the second acquisition we executed following the announcement of World Financial Group earlier this month. I'm very excited about these 2 acquisitions and the opportunities and value add that they will bring to our clients and our marketplace. We publish a brief document of Wood Financial Group in particular and that we will discuss later on this call. But let me first walk you through the highlights of this quarter.



First of all, year-on-year assets and administration were up 10.3% since March 2021 for Allfunds Group and almost 13% for Platform Services, excluding our billing and execution activity. This growth was driven as a result of the strong organic net flows and positive market performance especially during 2021. In Q1