Q3 2022 Allfunds Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Juan Alcaraz Lopez - Allfunds Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us in this trading update for Q3. As you may have seen in the statement, we have published this early morning today, we also announced the successful integration of the 2 companies that we acquired in H1. With Financial Group and tab. I'm very excited about the creation of Allfunds tech solutions, a new dedicated company that will benefit from the integration of Allfunds Digital and Web Financial Group. In addition, instiHub will be rebranded into the new Allfunds Data Analytics, becoming our business line, focusing on data and analytics solutions. Both are going to be instrumental in our strategic goal of further providing digital solutions to our clients and increasing our subscription revenues.



Let's start with Q3 results and numbers, okay. So as you have seen this morning in our press release, assets under administration were stable since June 2022 for Allfunds Group, decreasing only 0.8% or EUR10.4 billion. This resilience in assets was driven by the