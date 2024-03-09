Director Wayne Smith Acquires Shares of ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Wayne Smith, a director of ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-01, the insider purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK Inc at a price point that has not been disclosed in the filing.

ONEOK Inc is a diversified energy company involved in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas. It operates through segments that include Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The company is known for its extensive network of natural gas gathering pipelines and processing facilities.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's health and management's perspective on the company's future prospects. An insider purchase often suggests that the company's leaders are confident in the firm's trajectory and believe that the current share price may represent an attractive investment opportunity.

Over the past year, Wayne Smith has purchased a total of 2,700 shares and has not sold any shares. This latest transaction is part of a trend seen within the company, where insider buying activity has outnumbered selling. There have been 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

1763784917143154688.png

On the valuation front, ONEOK Inc's shares were trading at $75.25 on the day of the insider's purchase, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.812 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.68, which is above the industry median of 10.285 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $73.78, indicating that ONEOK Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is a proprietary metric that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1763784937527472128.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling patterns to gain insight into a company's internal perspective. The recent purchase by Director Wayne Smith may signal a positive outlook from within the company's board, aligning with the current fair valuation assessment by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.