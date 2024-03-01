Mar 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CubeSmart Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, March 1, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.
Joshua Schutzer - CubeSmart - Director of Financial Analysis
Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participants on today's call include Chris Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session.
In addition to our earnings release, which we issued -- which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cubesmart.com.
The company's remarks will include certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy
Q4 2023 CubeSmart Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...