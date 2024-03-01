Q4 2023 EchoStar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the EchoStar Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dean Manson, Chief Legal Officer. Thank you. Mr. Manson, you may begin.



Dean A. Manson - EchoStar Corporation - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to EchoStar's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. We will begin with opening remarks from Hamid Akhavan, President and CEO; followed by Paul Orban, EVP and Principal Financial Officer. -- and Gary Schanman, EVP and Group President of Video Services; John Swieringa, President of Technology and COO; and Paul Gaske, COO of Hughes. Also present with us is Tom Cullen, EVP, Corporate Development.



As usual, we requested any participant producing a report, not identify other participants or their firms in such reports. We also do not allow audio recording, which we ask that you respect. All statements we make during this call, other than