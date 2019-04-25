Q1 2019 Bygghemma Group First AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Edblad - Bygghemma Group First AB(publ)-Head of Home Furnishings - Acting President & CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We are happy to present a strong first quarter for Bygghemma Group where we grew by 19% and posted our highest first quarter margin ever, once again proving the strength of our business model and our leading online position.



The agenda is divided into 4 sections and ends with a Q&A session. We'll start with the results highlights, followed by a business update. I will then hand over to Adam