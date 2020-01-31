Q4 2019 Bygghemma Group First AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We're happy to present a strong finishing quarter of 2019 for Bygghemma Group, in which we continue to outgrow the market and accelerated our organic growth to 19.9%, while at the same time, recording our strongest fourth quarter EBIT to date at SEK 90 million.



The agenda for this presentation is divided into 4 sections, and to the Q&A session. We'll start with the results highlights, followed by a business update