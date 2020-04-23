Q1 2020 Bygghemma Group First AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Together with me today are Adam Schatz, the President and CEO; and Jesper Flemme, acting Group CFO. Both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



Adam Schatz - Bygghemma Group First AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We're happy to share with you that we're off to a good start to 2020 with a Q1 that in many ways, was not only a continuation to our strong fourth quarter of last year, but a quarter in which we recorded a further acceleration.



Today's agenda is divided into 5 sections. We will start with the results highlights, followed by a business update. I will then hand it over to our CFO, Jesper Flemme, who will walk us through the