Q2 2020 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining us on our conference call today to review BHG's Second Quarter 2020 Results. This call is being recorded, and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Together with me today are Adam Schatz, President and CEO; and Jesper Flemme, acting Group CFO. Both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



With that said, I will now turn the call over to Adam.



Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB - President, CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 3, please. We are happy to share the highlights of the second quarter with you, a quarter in which our business saw a significant acceleration on what was already a strong first quarter of the year. With both our segments, DIY and Home Furnishing performing well, the second quarter, in fact, developed into our strongest to date. Today's agenda follows that of our recent earnings calls and is divided into 5 sections. We'll start with the results highlights, followed by a business