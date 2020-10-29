Q3 2020 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB - President, CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 3, please. We came into the quarter on the back of the exceptional pandemic-infused growth from spring and early summer. And as our performance makes clear, demand has remained strong also during the third quarter, with our DIY segment continuing to be especially favorably affected by changed consumer behaviors, but our Home Furnishing segment also performing solidly.



Today's agenda follows the format from earlier earnings calls and includes results highlights and business and financial updates as well as a summary, followed by a Q&A session. I'll kick it off, then hand it over to Jesper to cover the financials before I summarize and we launch into the Q&A.



Slide 5, please. Cutting straight to the chase, the business grew by almost 40%, and net sales reached SEK 2.3 billion. Organic growth amounted to 32.3%. Adjusted EBIT came in at SEK 194 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.5%. And cash flow from operating