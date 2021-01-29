Q4 2020 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 3, please. The final quarter of 2020 continued much in the same strong vein as the previous 2 quarters, adding the acquisition of Nordic Nest in December to the picture, taps an exceptional and transformative year for us. With the acquisition of Nordic Nest, BHG has essentially reached the midterm financial targets we communicated in conjunction with our IPO in March of 2018, including becoming a SEK 10 billion business.



