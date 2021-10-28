Q3 2021 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining us on our conference call today to review BHG's Third Quarter 2021 Results. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded, and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Together with me today are Adam Schatz, President and CEO; and Jesper Flemme, Group CFO. Both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



With that said, I'll now turn the call over to Adam.



Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 2 please. We continued to grow in the quarter on the back of our special BHG recipe, combining organic initiatives with M&A and unlocking the synergies made possible. Through this recipe, our position was reinforced, and we continue to make progress towards becoming the undisputed European online leader within home improvement.



Slide 3, please. I'll start this morning's presentation by reviewing the results