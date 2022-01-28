Q4 2021 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining us on our conference call today to review BHG's fourth quarter 2021 results.



This call is being recorded, and a replay of the conference will be available later today on our Investor Relations website.



Today -- together with me today are Adam Schatz, President and CEO; and Jesper Flemme, Group CFO. Both will be available for Q&A later in today's call.



With that said, I now turn the call over to Adam.



Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. If we move to Slide 2, please. We grew in the quarter despite our own high comparative figures from Q4 of last year and despite a weak overall market. The BHG recipe, combining organic initiatives with M&A and unlocking synergies, was thus once again in display with especially strong performance in Mainland Europe. And with Germany now having made top 3 amongst our largest geographies, our progress towards becoming the undisputed