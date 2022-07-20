Q2 2022 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the BHG Q2 2022 Earnings Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Schatz.



Adam Schatz - BHG Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Head of Home Furnishing Segment



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 2, please. We strengthened our position in the quarter, yet again, delivering profitability, despite challenging trading conditions, high comparative figures and the main focus on defending profitability rather than market share, we held up well against the contracting market. At the same time, investments in the technology and customer platform continued positioning us to take advantage of unchanged long-term growth trends.



Slide 3, please. I'll start this morning's presentation by reviewing the Q2 highlights and providing a business update. Jesper will then cover the financial section before I conclude and we launch into the Q&A session.



And