BHG Group AB Corporate Call Transcript

Gustaf Ohrn - BHG Group AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director



Thank you very much. My name is Gustaf Ohrn. I'm the acting CEO, and I'm also a member of the Board of BHG. I'm happy to share with you the short presentation. And together with Jesper Flemme, CEO, (sic) [CFO], who is also here together with me do our absolute best to answer your questions.



Next slide. As you all know, the market is challenging, weakening demand and excess stock, not only BHG, but also in the market in general. As you all know very well, this is the result of geopolitical turbulence, inflation, et cetera, but also something we call corona rebalancing, very short put, what was strong during corona, both from a category perspective and channel perspective now has it tougher. And I also think it's important to keep