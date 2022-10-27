Q3 2022 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Gustaf Ohrn - BHG Group AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director



Thank you. Please take me to Slide 2. My name is Gustaf Ohrn. I'm the acting CEO of BHG since August this year. I'm here together with Jesper Flemme, CFO, to do a short presentation of the Q3 report and do our very best to answer your questions.



Slide 3. Today's agenda in short, that we will take you through the financial highlights of the quarter and a few words about the market and the strategic ambitions and the future and the structure of the business looking forward. Then Jesper will do a financial update. And I will, in the end, do my very best to summarize, and we will both be available for the Q&A. As I believe that some of you listened to in our communication in conjunction with our recently communicated stock write-down, I do apologize that there will be some repetition.



Slide 5. Short about the financial highlights. Sales came in and what we see as decent levels considering the market circumstances, we had an overall growth of 1.5%. With this, we believe that we