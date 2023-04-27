Q1 2023 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to BHG Q1 report. Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers, CEO; Gustaf Ohrn, and CFO; Jesper Flemme.



Gustaf Ohrn - BHG Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Please take me to Slide 2. My name is Gustaf Ohrn. I'm the CEO of BHG. I'm here together with Jesper Flemme, our CFO, to do a short presentation of the Q1 report, and then we'll do our very best to answer your questions.



Please take me to Slide 3. Today's agenda in short, we will first take you through the financial highlights of the quarter, and then we will say a few words about the market and our actions to mitigate a challenging quarter. Then Jesper will give you a financial update, and I will in the end, do my very best to try to summarize all of this, and then we will be available for the Q&A.



Please take me to Slide 4. Starting with the financial highlights. As we guided already on the 21st of March, Q1 was a very tough quarter. Sales came in at SEK 2.6 billion,