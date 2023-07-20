Q2 2023 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Gustaf Ohrn - BHG Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi. My name is Gustaf Ohrm. I'm the CEO of BHG, and I'm here together with our CFO, Jesper Flemme, I'll give you a few highlights of the report, some future outlook and our focus on the current actions. Jesper will further clarify the financial details, and we will both be available for the Q&A doing our very best to try to answer all your questions. Slide 3, please. I thought I would start this with a very short introduction of BHG, what we are and what we do. The group with Bygghemma as its starting point was founded in 2012. Since then, we have grown organically and through some 25 (sic) [35] acquisitions to the group we are today, approx SEK 13 million (sic) [SEK 13 billion] in turnover in some approx 20 businesses.



We are and we aim to remain a highly decentralized group based on entrepreneurial accountability, offering a high degree of freedom for the entrepreneur, also keeping the entrepreneur highly accountable for the results. The head office is very limited to keep central costs low