Q3 2023 BHG Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Gustaf Ãhrn - BHG Group AB - CEO



Good morning. My name is Gustaf Ãhrn, the CEO of BHG, and I'm here together with Jesper Flemme, the company's CFO. I will give you a few highlights of the report, some future outlook, and focus on our current actions; Jesper will then try to further clarify the financial details. And we will both be available for the Q&A, doing our very best to answer all of your questions. Slide 4, please.



A few words about the financial highlights of the Q3 report. The sales was down approximately 8% in the quarter, compared to the third quarter of last year, maybe not where we want to be, but showing an improvement in our year-on-year comparison for the second quarter in a row. With a minus 8% in sales development, we are confident that in comparison with the available numbers of market development, we continue to take market share.



The earnings came down -- came in at SEK13 million, down versus last year, but remaining profitable in a quarter that is historically weak for BHG from a seasonal perspective and in a challenging market environment.