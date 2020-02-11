Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Richard Godfrey - BerGenBio ASA - CEO
Good morning, my name is Richard Godfrey. I'd like to welcome you to the BerGenBio Q4 presentation and also yearend for 2019. I'm also accompanied here with Rune Skeie as CFO, as you know, we're a publicly traded company. So as to draw your attention to this disclaimer and safe harbor notice and maybe I'll just start off with just an introduction to BerGenBio for those that are not very familiar with us.
We're a biotech company focused in oncology, developing drugs against cancer when it becomes aggressive, cancer is cancer that no longer respond to drugs that's invisible to your immune system and spreads around your body. That's the really dangerous cancer that we need to treat, BerGenBio and our collaborators have identified a key driver of aggressive cancers, it's called AXL, and we today remain the world leaders in understanding AXL biology.
At this moment, we have three anti-AXL drugs in clinical development. Our lead drug is an oral once-a-day anti-AXL pill, and that's in multiple Phase II studies. We're also developing an anti-AXL antibody in
Q4 2019 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
