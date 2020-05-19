Q1 2020 Bergenbio ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



I'll now hand it over to speakers. Please begin.



Richard Godfrey - Bergenbio ASA - CEO



Hello. Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to BerGenBio's quarter one 2020 report highlights and financials. My name is Richard Godfrey and I'm the CEO of BerGenBio. This morning, I'm joined by Rune Skeie, our CFO; Hani Gabra, our Chief Medical Officer; and James Lorens, our Chief Scientific Officer. I will lead the presentation and then hand over to Rune, Hani, and James to [pivot] questions.



Next slide, please (technical difficulty). BerGenBio is a publicly traded company on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and I should draw your attention to the forward-looking statement in disclosures that we make here.



Next slide please, just by way of reminder of BerGenBio and that sort of overview, BerGenBio remains world leaders in understanding the biology of AXL and its importance in mediating aggressive diseases. AXL is a tyrosine kinase. It mediates its effect by being upregulated. It drives aggressive diseases such as immune evasion, therapy resistant and